LeFlore County weather 7-31-2022

Cloudy skies again Sunday in LeFlore County with another chance of thunderstorms to close out the month.

The high will be 89 degrees with a low of 74.

Sunrise is 6:27 a.m. Sunset is 8:22 p.m.

Saturday’s high was 85 with a low of 76. A total of .02 inches of rain was recorded, increasing the monthly total to 4.41 inches. Average rainfall for July is 2.97 inches.

Average temperatures for July 31 are a high of 95 and low of 74. Records for the date were a high of 110 in 2012 and a record low of 61 in 1971.

Last year on this date, the high was 99 with a low of 78.

