LeFlore County weather 7-30-2022

More thunderstorms are possible during the day and into the night Saturday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high will be 81 degrees with a low of 73.

Sunrise is 6:29 a.m. Sunset is 8:31 p.m.

Friday’s high was 81 with a low of 73. That was the first day since June 25 when the high temperature for the day did not reach into the 90s.

Average temperatures for July 30 are a high of 95 and low of 74. Records for the date were a high of 109 in 2012 and a record low of 55 in 1971.

Last year on this date, the high was 98 with a low of 71.

