Death notice for Wilson King

POTEAU – Wilson Henry King was born Sept. 28, 1925 in Waldron, Arkansas and passed away July 27, 2022 in Poteau.

He was an Army veteran of World War II. Private family funeral services will be held at a later date.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Kelley Mae (Parker) King; his brother, Carl King; and his sister, Ruth Stewart.

He is survived by one daughter, Sandra King; two grandchildren Stephan Silva and Guinevere Silva; two great grandchildren, Henry Silva and Lily Silva; and one sister, Betty Dean.