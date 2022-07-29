Service set for Jimmy Lowe

WISTER – Funeral service for Jimmy Lowe, 85 of Wister is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Evans and Miller Chapel in Poteau with Bryan Fouts officiating. Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born April 2, 1937 in Wister to Otis Minnie Lee McDonald and Harrison Lowe and passed away July 29, 2022 in Sallisaw, Oklahoma.

Survivors include four children daughter, Leanne Thompson and husband Jack, daughter Gayle Barnard and husband Luke, son James Lowe and wife Anna and son, Tracy Lowe; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and sister Shirley Johnston.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marcia Lowe; daughter-in-law, Dustie Lowe.

Pallbearers are James Donald Lowe, Mathew Lowe, Adam Eden, Michael Lowe, Seth Lowe and Timothy Eden. Honorary pallbearers are James Dale Lowe, Aiden Lowe, Eric Eden, Keith Thompson, Jonathan Thompson and Christian Lowe.

Visitation is Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.