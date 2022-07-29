LeFlore County weather 7-29-2022

Thunderstorms are possible during the day and into the night Friday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high will be 88 degrees with a low of 71. If the high temperature stays in the 80s, this will be the first day since June 25 when the high temperature for the day wasn’t at least 90 degrees or above.

Sunrise is 6:25 a.m. Sunset is 8:24 p.m.

Thursday’s high was 97 with a low of 73.

Average temperatures for July 29 are a high of 95 and low of 70. Records for the date were a high of 106 in 1986 and a record low of 56 in 1994.

Last year on this date, the high was 97 with a low of 71.

