Ledger news brief 7-29-2022

Welcome to the Ledger update for July 29, 2022. This is Craig Hall, Ledger publisher, coming to you from our world headquarters on the west side of Heavener. This is the 210th day of 2022. There are 155 days left in the year.

In weather today, the big news is the high is forecast to only be in the 80s and thunderstorms are possible during the day and into the night Friday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

In weather today, the big news is the high is forecast to only be in the 80s and thunderstorms are possible during the day and into the night Friday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high will be 88 degrees with a low of 71. If the high temperature stays in the 80s, this will be the first day since June 25 when the high temperature for the day wasn’t at least 90 degrees or above.

Sunrise is 6:25 a.m. Sunset is 8:24 p.m.

Thursday’s high was 97 with a low of 73.

Average temperatures for July 29 are a high of 95 and low of 70. Records for the date were a high of 106 in 1986 and a record low of 56 in 1994.

Last year on this date, the high was 97 with a low of 71.

Floyd D. Simmons, 102, of Poteau (formerly of Heavener) was born Feb. 21, 1920 in Hontubby to Samuel and Edna (Jefferson) Simmons and passed away July 26, 2022 in Poteau.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church in Poteau with Reverend Gary Haskins and Reverend LeRoy Billy officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

He was the oldest Heavener alum and the Ledger’s eldest subscriber.

In other news, a Baltimore family has sued Sesame Street for radial discrimination.

The Chinese government has warned the United States and President Biden over cooperating with Taiwan.

A $8.1 billion payout is on the line for Friday’s mega million drawing. The giant jackpot is the nation’s third-largest prize.

The United States government argues the country is not in a recession, despite record inflation and an economy that is slowing.

Triple-digit heat is being blamed for four deaths in Oregon.

A Northern California burglar returned to the scene of the crime this weekend after he forgot his keys inside a doughnut company’s corporate office.

The thief stole some petty cash from Johnny Doughnuts’ office in the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday night, police said. In another twist, he also grabbed the keys to a bakery vehicle, but didn’t steal the vehicle itself.

On this date in history, in 1981, Britain’s Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in a glittering ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. (The couple divorced in 1996.).

Also, In 1890, artist Vincent van Gogh, 37, died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in Auvers-sur-Oise, France.

In 1914, transcontinental telephone service in the U.S. became operational with the first test conversation between New York and San Francisco.

In 1921, Adolf Hitler became the leader (“fuehrer”) of the National Socialist German Workers Party.

In 1957, the International Atomic Energy Agency was established. Jack Paar made his debut as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show.”

In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.

In 1967, an accidental rocket launch on the deck of the supercarrier USS Forrestal in the Gulf of Tonkin resulted in a fire and explosions that killed 134 servicemen. (Among the survivors was future Arizona senator John McCain, a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander who narrowly escaped with his life.)

