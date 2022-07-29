Death notice for Raft Evans

POCOLA – Cremation services for Raft Evans, 58 of Pocola, are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born Jan. 22, 1964 in Ojai, California to Rita Marie (Shilling) Evans and John Robert Evans and passed away July 24, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include daughters Kayleigh Skaggs, Tara Spangler-Evans and Jessica Evans; mother, Rita Marie Evans; and grandchildren Delilah Dixon and Kenleigh Dixon.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Evans.