Obituary for Floyd Simmons

POTEAU – Floyd D. Simmons, 102, of Poteau (formerly of Heavener) was born Feb. 12, 1920 in Hontubby to Samuel and Edna (Jefferson) Simmons and passed away July 26, 2022 in Poteau.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church in Poteau with Reverend Gary Haskins and Reverend LeRoy Billy officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

After attending his freshman year of high school for four days, he quit to help out on the farm. He returned to high school after three years and graduated with the Heavener High School class of 1941. While in high school, he played football and baseball for the Heavener Blues team. Floyd also coached the Independent Baseball team. In 1943, he was drafted into the United States Army and served for three years as a medic during World War II in Normandy, Battle of the Bulge, and near the Seine River in France. He worked for the State Highway Department until his retirement in January 1983. Prior to his death, he was the oldest Choctaw Nation Veteran. Floyd was presented a plaque at the 2022 Heavener Alumni Banquet for being the “Oldest Alumni Member”.

He is survived by his wife, Madine Simmons; daughter and son-in-law Becky and Rob Seale; granddaughter, Tierney Seale; grandson and wife Aaron and Joy Seale; nephews and nieces

Gene Sanders, Perry Sanders, Judy Graham, Mike Sanders, Jaydee Sanders, Linda Bilbrey, Jim Sanders, J.B. (Jack) Lynn, June Cass, Gary Ollie, Jim Simmons, Kathy Forehand, Linda Roop, Leah Wilding, Tina Myers, Bernie Lynwood Brooks, Roma Heystek, Edward Sachleben, Jan Perkinson, Terry Brooks, and Lisa Brooks; numerous cousins, other loved ones, and a host of friends whom loved him very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Evea (Brooks); three sisters Cleo Sanders, Jewell Roop, Lola Lynn; two brothers James Simmons and Estel Simmons; and a brother-in-law John Balentine.

Pallbearers are Jim Simmons, Gary Ollie, John Kelley, Bobby Tomlin, Van Cass and Aaron Seale. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Horne, Tommy Robertson, Larry Hancock, Hank Remy and Russ Johnson.

Viewing is from noon until 8:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at the funeral home.

The family will visit with friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Floyd’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.