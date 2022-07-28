Local fishing report 7-27-2022

The local fishing report for this week.

Wister: July 21. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 89°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

