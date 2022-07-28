LeFlore County weather 7-28-2022

Partly cloudy skies and cooler Thursday in LeFlore County with a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon.

The high will be 96 degrees with a low of 72. More thunderstorms are possible overnight, also. A heat advisory is in effect from noon through 8 p.m.

Sunrise is 6:25 a.m. Sunset is 8:24 p.m.

Wednesday’s high was 101 with a low of 79.

Average temperatures for July 28 are a high of 95 and low of 70. Records for the date were a high of 106 in 1986 and a record low of 58 in 1994.

Last year on this date, the high was 97 with a low of 74.