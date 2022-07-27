Obituary for Patricia Duncan

Patricia Duncan was born Dec. 15, 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri, a daughter of Byron and Anna Woolsey. She passed away July 11, 2022 in Laurie, Missouri.

She was united in marriage to Gerald Duncan March 20, 1976 in Independence, Missouri.

She was a graduate of Van Horn High School and attended the University of Missouri, and was a lifelong resident of Independence, Missouri until relocating to the Lake of the Ozarks area in June 2015. She was an accomplished artist with skills in oil and water painting, mosaics, pencil sketching and many other disciplines. She enjoyed gardening and her numerous Airedale and Labrador dogs. As a trained scuba diver, she was especially fond of island and ocean settings.

Survivors include her husband, Gerald Duncan of Camdenton, Missouri; a son Matthew Duncan and wife Amanda of San Diego, California; a grandson, Miles Duncan, of San Diego, California; a brother, Donald Woolsey, of Kansas City, Missouri; and a sister, Barbara White of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her father, Byron Woolsey, of Independence, Missouri; her mother, Anna May Woolsey, of Independence, Missouri and a brother, Gary Woolsey, of Katy, Texas.

