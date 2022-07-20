Service set for Ariel Cardenas

FORT SMITH, Ark. – Funeral service for Ariel Lynn Cardenas, 30 of Fort Smith, Arkansas is 2 p.m. Friday at Church of Nazarene in Poteau with Jim Cook and Marie Akins officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born Jan. 14, 1992 in Poteau to Crystal (Ward) Fout and Ricky Cardenas and passed away July 16, 2022 in Poteau.

Survivors include fiancé, Christopher Dorosh, of Fort Smith, Arkansas; parents Crystal and Donnie Fout of Poteau, and Rick Cardenas of Elk City; sister, Felicia Eacret, of Spiro; brothers, Joshua Ray and wife Tiffany of Texarkana, Texas, and Vernon Ray of Mustang; and grandparent, Andrea Masterson of Galveston, Texas.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Jesse and Anna Mae Ward of Poteau.

Pallbearers are Tobey Henderson, Derrick Henderson, Gary Henderson, Clint Wann, Chris Scott, Jonathon Davis, Terrance Lee Richardson Jr. and Jordan Small.

Honorary pallbearer is Andrew Wilson.