LeFlore County weather 7-20-2022

An excessive heat warning and a red flag warning indicating increased chances of fire have been issued for Wednesday in LeFlore County, eastern Oklahoma and much of western Arkansas.

A mixture of clouds and sun this morning with more clouds possible later in the day. There is a chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm this afternoon with a high of 100 degrees and low of 77.

Sunrise is 6:19 a.m. Sunset is 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s high was 107, setting a new record for the day and breaking the old record of 105 set in 1998. The low was 83.

Average temperatures for July 20 are a high of 94 and low of 70. Records for the date were a high of 105 in 1998 and a record low of 61 in 1989

Last year on July 21, the high was 88, with a low of 64.

