SEOLS rolls out bookmobile

McALESTER – Southeastern Oklahoma Library System (SEOLS) invites everyone to its Bookmobile reveal party!

The celebration will be held at the McAlester Expo Center Saturday at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free and open to the public.This event is all indoors, with air conditioning.

SEOLS Marketing Coordinator Eddie Gray said there will be lots of activities for the whole family.

“We will have bouncy houses, games, refreshments, entertainers and more!” he said. “We are very excited to offer the Bookmobile to our communities and celebrate this new addition with everyone.”

Bookmobile Manager Kaylee Stanfield said Inspyral Circus– a performance troupe based out of Oklahoma City that specializes in stilt walking, juggling, hoola-hoops and more–will be attending the event as entertainment.

“We are delighted Inspyral Circus will be performing at our Bookmobile grand roll out,” Stanfield said. “They will be setting the tone for a laid-back festival atmosphere where people are encouraged to tour the Bookmobile and play games and just have an overall good time.”

The Bookmobile is 32-feet long, featuring two doors, an exterior monitor and speaker, and an ADA compliant wheelchair lift for easy access. The Bookmobile exterior design features photographs of locals from across Southeast Oklahoma.

Executive Director Michael Hull said The SEOLS Bookmobile will expand the SEOLS

area coverage by bringing full library services to small and rural communities.

“The Bookmobile has a full physical collection of more than 1,500 items ranging from Children, Juvenile, Young Adult, Adult, and Large Print books along with audiobooks and DVDs,” Hull said.

The Southeast Oklahoma Library System serves seven counties: Pittsburg, Coal, Choctaw, McCurtain, Leflore, Latimer, and Haskell with 16 libraries spread throughout those counties.

The Bookmobile will also provide standard library services such as printing, copying, scanning, faxing, WIFI, notary services, and access to two public computers, Hull added.

Gray said mobile outreach is a key component of the SEOLS mission.

“The Bookmobile aims to make the library accessible to people in all parts of communities and all walks of life in our system’s geographic service area,” he said.

Stanfield added the new service provides a great opportunity to connect with SEOLS’ communities and is being met with great anticipation.

“We are really excited to get the Bookmobile on the road!,” she said.

The Bookmobile will spend the summer months attending local events and is scheduled to begin its planned routes this fall. Visit www.seolibraries.com for more information on the SEOLS Bookmobile including scheduling, event appearances, and services. Or call SEOLS at 918-426-0456.