Remember when is a feature we try to run daily posting a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Today’s photograph is from Heavener’s football game with Poteau in 1950. The Pirates won this game, 34-19, in a series that stretched from the 1920s through the 1980s.

If you have a picture you would like to submit, email it to craig@heavenerledger.com.