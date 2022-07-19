LeFlore County weather 7-19-2022

The heat wave continues Tuesday with the hottest day of the year expected for Tuesday and the National Weather Service in Tulsa has already issued an extreme heat warning through 8 p.m. Tuesday for LeFlore County, most of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

The forecast calls for some clouds during the morning hours with mostly clear skies and hot later in the day. The high is forecast to be 108 degrees with a low of 82 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:18 a.m. Sunset is 8:31 p.m.

Monday’s high was 102 with a low of 77.

Average temperatures for July 19 are a high of 94 and low of 70. Records for the date were a high of 105 in 1998 and a record low of 62 in 1989

Last year on this date, the high was 87, with a low of 62.

Get county news, sports, weather, obits upcoming events and more on Ledger Radio.