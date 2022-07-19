Death notice for Cherry Patterson

SPIRO – Cremation services for Cherry Ann Patterson, 74, of Spiro are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born Dec. 24, 1947 in Tulsa to Virginia Mozell Gibson (Ashing) and John Allen Gibson and passed away July 16, 2022 in Poteau.

Survivors include daughter, Tonya Dawn; son, Gene Lee A.J.; sister, Carol Phipps; brothers, John Gibson, and Walter Meisenheimer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Patterson; and other family members Virginia Meisenheimer, Debbie Kaler, Pat Frank Chuck, Dorothy Meisenheimer, Opal Ashing, Charlene J. Guard and Ashing Cathy Fleetwood.