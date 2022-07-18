Service planned for Margetta Johnson

POTEAU – Graveside service for Margetta Rosa Johnson, 90 of Poteau is 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister with Pastor Guy Marley officiating. Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born March 22, 1932 in Poteau to Rosa B. (Qualls) Casey and Daniel B. Casey and passed away July 15, 2022 in Tulsa.

Surviving family members are two sons Ernest James Johnson Jr. and wife Patricia of Edmond, and Gary Wayne Johnson and wife Robin of Tulsa, Oklahoma, a daughter-in-law Janet Sue Johnson of Tulsa; eight grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest James Johnson of 70 years; one son, Michael Ray Johnson, mother, Rosa Casey, father Daniel Casey, and two brothers James Walter Casey and Harvey Benton Casey.

Pallbearers are William Pern, Gary Johnson Jr., Jon Matthews, Dennis Taylor, Chris Schrock, Joel Meanor and Jeff Smith.