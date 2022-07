Remember when is a feature we try to run daily posting a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Today’s photograph is of Heavener running back Blake Smittle applying a stiffarm to a Union Christian defender during a game in Fort Smith Aug. 31, 2012. The Wolves won 35-0 and Smittle set a single game rushing record of well over 300 yards.

If you have a picture you would like to submit, email it to craig@heavenerledger.com.