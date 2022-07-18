LeFlore County weather 7-18-2022

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued an extreme heat warning through 8 p.m. Tuesday for LeFlore County, most of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

The forecast calls for mostly clear skies and hot Monday. The high is forecast to be 103 degrees with a low of 76 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:17 a.m. Sunset is 8:31 p.m.

Sunday’s high was 103, tying a record high for the date originally set back in 2000. The low was 72. A total of .03 inches of rain was recorded Sunday, bringing the monthly total to .63 inches. Average rainfall for July is 2.97 inches.

Average temperatures for July 18 are a high of 94 and low of 70. Records for the date were a high of 104 in 1998 and a record low of 61 in 1991.

Last year on this date, the high was 97, with a low of 62.

Get more with the Ledger daily newsletter