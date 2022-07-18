Commissioners extend burn ban

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – A ban on outdoor burning remains in place for LeFlore County after spotty rain showers late Sunday and early Monday gave little relief from triple-digit temperatures and tinder-dry conditions.

County Commissioners left the ban in effect for a second week at Monday’s weekly meeting in the county courthouse.

In other actions, commissioners voted to close a portion of Fish Hatchery Road near Hodgen at the request of Scott McCollum.

At a public hearing on the issue before the meeting, McCollum asked the board to close the portion of the road bounded by his property, saying he was bothered by trespassers and people getting lost and driving onto the road and onto his land. Two neighbors attended the hearing and said they did not object to the closing.

Commissioners approved purchase of a new truck for the Haw Creek Fire Department from Landers Chrysler-Jeep in Little Rock, Arkansas, for $66,690. A REAP grant will pay for $39,000 of the cost.

Two actions regarding Conser Road were taken: a $169,1554 pay estimate from Robinson Construction and a special appropriation by the Budget Board for $335,082.

Wayne Andrews and Leroy Billy were reappointed to the Hospital Authority Board and LeFlore County Hospital Sales Tax Supported Board.

A tort claim by Kara Harrison for alleged tire damage as a result of road conditions on Lakeview Drive was forwarded to the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, the commissioners’ insurance group.

Blanket REAP grant applications for 2023 were approved.