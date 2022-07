Remember when is a feature we try to run daily posting a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Today’s photograph is of Heavener majorettes from the 1970s. Pictured are Susan Morrow, Kathy Bentley, kneeling, Shelly Baker and Kay Lynn Huddleston.

If you have a picture you would like to submit, email it to craig@heavenerledger.com.