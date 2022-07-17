Obituary for Jaden Barnes

WARNER – Jaden Cheyenne Barnes, 20, of Warner was born Nov. 15, 2001 in Talihina to Rick Barnes and Angela Henshaw and passed away July 13, 2022 in Muskogee.

Memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Sam Walden officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She is survived by her mom and step-father Angela Henshaw and Kendall Forrester of Wister; her father Rick Barnes; five sisters Stormi Eaton of Wister, Shaynna Gordon of Welty, Natasha Pendergrass of Poteau, Laini Barnes of Wister and Brooklyn Forrester of Wister; three brothers Michael Barnes of Colorado, Sebastian Culberson of Vian and Jeremiah McCool of Wister; grandmothers Robin Williams and Leslie Smith; uncles Mike (Cowboy) England and Chris Henshaw; aunt, Sarah Lawson; her favorite nurse, Rene Barnes; many more aunts, uncles, cousins, other loved ones, and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by one grandmother, Edna Barnes; and two grandfathers Buford Henshaw and Haskel Barnes.

