LeFlore County weather 7-17-2022

Partly cloudy skies and even hotter temperatures are forecast for Sunday in LeFlore County.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. with heat index above 110.

Sunday’s high is forecast to be 103 degrees with a low of 73.

Sunrise is 6:17 a.m. Sunset is 8:32 p.m.

Saturday’s high was 104, setting a new record high for the date and breaking the previous record of 102 set in 2000. This was the fourth time in the last week a new record high for the date was set while two other days tied the previous record. Saturday’s low was 80.

Average temperatures for July 17 are a high of 94 and low of 69. Records for the date were a high of 103 in 2000 and a record low of 61 in 1991.

Last year on this date, the high was 91, with a low of 72.

