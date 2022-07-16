Service set for Donald Woods

FORT SMITH, Ark. – Memorial service for Donald Lee Woods, 78 of Fort Smith, Arkansas is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Evans and Miller Chapel in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born July 1, 1944 in Fayetteville, Arkansas to Roberta and Earl Woods and passed away July 13, 2022 in Oklahoma City.

Survivors include wife, Deloris Woods; daughters Robin Woods, Kimberly Cantrell and husband Jody, and Lena Medlock and husband Bo; son Robert Woods and wife Susan; sister Lanita France and husband Ernest; brother Larry Woods and wife Connie; and grandchildren Mason Medlock, Joshua, Christian and Alex Gregory, Wesley and Wyatt Woods.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sons, Jimmy Woods, and Marcus Luman.

Pallbearers are Bo Medlock, Mason Medlock, Joe Howard, Edward Pryor, Steven Asbill and Jerrod Davidson.

