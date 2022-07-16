Service planned for Anna Earley

POTEAU – Funeral service for Anna Rene Earley, 66, of Poteau is 2 p.m. Monday at Southside Baptist in Poteau with Jim Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born March 29, 1956 in Ventura, California to Gordon and Billie Jo Williams and passed away July 13, 2022 in Poteau.

Survivors include daughters Samantha Crawford and husband Justin, Hope Schrader and husband John; sons Matt Earley, Jody Earley and Tony Earley; brother, Roger Williams; grandchildren Audrey, Charley, Kayley and Ethan Crawford, Makayla and Macy Earley, Madison Brewster, Cherish Kuykendall, Ethan Estes, Blakely Brogdon, Lucy, Gracie, Emma, and Nora Earley and Tyler Earley; and great grandchildren, Grayson, Hayden and Emett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Earley; brother, Bill Williams, and longtime boyfriend, Lucian Gassaway.

Pallbearers are Matt Earley, Heith Williams, Jody Earley, Scott Robinson, Larry Free, Todd Peters and Kannon Kuykendall.

Visitation is Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

