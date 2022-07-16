Poteau close to replacing superintendent

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Poteau School Board members appear to be getting closer in their search for someone to replace retiring Superintendent Don Sjoberg.

In a special meeting Friday afternoon, the members authorized Board President Ranada Adams “to negotiate terms of employment” with a prospective candidate for the job.

Sjoberg’s retirement becomes effective at the end of this month.

The board also hired four employees during the meeting.

Donna Miller was hired for part-time reading intervention at the Upper Elementary School, Zach Stubbs for fifth- and sixth-grade athletics and physical education at Pansy Kidd Middle School, Regina Smith for high school English and Madelyn Humphries Martin as special education paraprofessional.

