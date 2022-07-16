Obituary for Clarence Vincent

Clarence Udell Vincent, 86, of Heavener was born May 31, 1936 in the Nubbin Ridge community in Bokoshe, to Lonnie and Thelma (Horn) Vincent and passed away July 13, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener, Oklahoma.

Clarence was a longtime resident of the area and a plumber. He served in the armed service. Clarence loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Vincent, of the home; three daughters Angie Loyd of Summerfield, and Sherry Strock and Stephanie Strock, both of the home; three sons Ray Vincent of Pensacola, Florida, Stanley Wood of Heavener and Terry Wood of Hodgen; numerous other loved ones and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Thelma Vincent; two daughters Loretta Box and Karen Lillard; and two sons Dale and Leslie Vincent.

