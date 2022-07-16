LeFlore County weather 7-16-2022

Mostly clear skies and a near-record high temperature are forcast for Saturday in LeFlore County.

Another heat advisory has been issued.

The high is forecast to be 102 degrees, which would tie the record high for the date set in 2000. The low will is expected to be 78 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:16 a.m. Sunset is 8:32 p.m.

Friday’s high was 101, setting a new record high for the date and breaking the previous record of 100 set in 2000. The low was 76.

Average temperatures for July 16 are a high of 94 and low of 69. Records for the date were a high of 102 in 2000 and a record low of 57 in 1990.

Last year on this date, the high was 92, with a low of 72.

