Another heat advisory issued for 7-16-2022

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued another heat advisory for noon to 8 p.m. Saturday for LeFlore County, along with much of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Heat index up to 108 are expected this afternoon. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Everybody is encouraged to take precautions if they work or spend time outside. If possible, strenuous activities should be held early in the morning or evening. It is urged for all to know the signs of symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

If you to need to be outside, wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. People should take frequent rest breaks in shaded or in air-conditioned environments. Anybody overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency and 911 should be called.

