POTEAU – Memorial service for Cheryl Morton, 65 of Poteau is 10 a.m. Monday at Evans and Miller Chapel in Poteau with Raymond Skelton officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born June 30, 1957 in Dallas, Texas to Mary (Mahar) McGrew and Carthol McGrew and passed away July 10, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

See the whole story on our daily newsletter for Friday or in Thursday’s newspaper.