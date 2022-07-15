Heat advisory issued for 7-15-2022

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a heat advisory in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Friday in LeFlore County, along with most of eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Heat index values up to 106 are expected.

Everybody is advised to take extra precautions is they work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. People are encouraged to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. You should wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink lots of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, scheduled frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments are advised. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency and 911 should be called.

For more information, visit https://weather.gov//tsa.

Enjoy reading the whole story on heavenerledger.com., please support the Ledger with a subscription.