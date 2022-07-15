Agenda Poteau School Board 7-15-2022

POTEAU – The Poteau School Board will hold a special board meeting 1 p.m. Friday at the Bert Corr Administration Building at 100 Mockingbird Lane.

Here is the agenda:

INVOCATION. CALL MEETING TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL.

III. RECOGNITION OF GUESTS.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Proposed Executive Session to discuss to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table consideration on personnel for the 2022-2023 school year; to accept or not accept personnel resignations so the board can return to Open Session and vote to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table employment on personnel listed and accept or not accept resignations for positions listed (25 O.S., Section 307 (B) (1) and (7).

Vote to convene into Executive Session. Discuss the following resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda. Discuss the employment of an Interim Superintendent/Superintendent. Discuss employment of staff for the 2022-2023 school year.

Acknowledge the board has returned from Executive Session to

Open Session.

Executive Session Compliance Statement by Board President.

Vote to approve any resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda.

VII. Vote to approve the employment of an Interim

Superintendent/Superintendent.

VIII. Vote to approve employment of staff for the 2022-2023 school year.

Donna Miller – UES Part Time Reading Intervention

Zach Stubbs – PKMS 5th-6th Athletics/PE

Regina Smith – PHS English

Madelyn Humphries Martin – Sped Paraprofessional

VIV. ADJOURN.