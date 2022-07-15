Agenda Poteau School Board 7-15-2022
POTEAU – The Poteau School Board will hold a special board meeting 1 p.m. Friday at the Bert Corr Administration Building at 100 Mockingbird Lane.
Here is the agenda:
- INVOCATION.
- CALL MEETING TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL.
III. RECOGNITION OF GUESTS.
- EXECUTIVE SESSION
Proposed Executive Session to discuss to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table consideration on personnel for the 2022-2023 school year; to accept or not accept personnel resignations so the board can return to Open Session and vote to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table employment on personnel listed and accept or not accept resignations for positions listed (25 O.S., Section 307 (B) (1) and (7).
- Vote to convene into Executive Session.
- Discuss the following resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda.
- Discuss the employment of an Interim Superintendent/Superintendent.
- Discuss employment of staff for the 2022-2023 school year.
Donna Miller – UES Part Time Reading Intervention
Zach Stubbs – PKMS 5th-6th Athletics/PE
Regina Smith – PHS English
Madelyn Humphries Martin – Sped Paraprofessional
- Acknowledge the board has returned from Executive Session to
Open Session.
Executive Session Compliance Statement by Board President.
- Vote to approve any resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda.
VII. Vote to approve the employment of an Interim
Superintendent/Superintendent.
VIII. Vote to approve employment of staff for the 2022-2023 school year.
Donna Miller – UES Part Time Reading Intervention
Zach Stubbs – PKMS 5th-6th Athletics/PE
Regina Smith – PHS English
Madelyn Humphries Martin – Sped Paraprofessional
VIV. ADJOURN.