Obituary for Eula Bea Huckaby

Eula Bea Huckaby, 89, of Rose Hill, Kansas (formerly of Heavener) was born Aug. 31, 1933 in Heavener to Omer “Dink” and Anna Belle (Waymire) Ollar and passed away July 12, 2022 in Andover, Kansas.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday at the Independence Baptist Church in Heavener. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park in Heavener, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home

Eula Bea was a homemaker. Her recipes for chocolate gravy and ice box cake will go on to the next generations. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially at Christmas. She loved to crochet. Everyone in the family has an afghan she made for them (or two or three!). She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is survived by two sons Richard Huckaby and Tony Huckaby; five grandchildren Heather Fax-Huckaby, Kirk Huckaby, Karl Huckaby, Jeremy Huckaby and Jennifer Huckaby; 14 great-grandchildren Lillie Huckaby, Shelby Huckaby, C.J. Huckaby, Braili Huckaby, Brant Huckaby, Ava Huckaby, Annaleigh Huckaby, Miranda Huckaby, Jacob Huckaby, Andrew Huckaby, Bradon Huckaby, Kaitlyn Huckaby, Kolton Huckaby and Kylie Huckaby; two great-great grandchildren Carson Huckaby and Cambrie Huckaby; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved ones, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Omer “Dink” and Anna Belle (Waymire) Ollar; her husband, Clayton Huckaby; her infant daughter, Brenda Sue Huckaby; one son, William “Steve” Huckaby; a sister, Venita Hayes; and a brother, William “Alec” Ollar.

Pallbearers are Richard Huckaby, Tony Huckaby, Kirk Huckaby, Karl Huckaby, Heather Fax-Huckaby, Jeremy Huckaby and and Jennifer Huckaby.

Viewing is from noon until 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at the funeral home.

