Obituary for Donald Huddleston

Donald Dean Huddleston passed away July 12, 2022 in Midwest City, just a few days shy of his 95th birthday. Although not the original birthday celebration planned, his funeral service will be held on his birthday, July 16, where he will be celebrated with treasured memories.

He was born in Cauthron, Arkansas July 16, 1927, to Walter and Sally Huddleston and was the 10th of fourteen children. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps and was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 67 years. Donald married the love of his life, Euvonne Brown, making Midwest City their home. They set an example as a loving, committed couple celebrating 63 years of marriage until her death in 2018.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ricky Huggins officiating. Burial will follow at the Gipson Cemetery in Bates, Arkansas, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Donald was a kind, loving husband, father, grandfather, pepaw, brother and friend. He loved Jesus and was a member of the Soldier Creek Baptist Church. Donald previously was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School for many years, including his son’s youth class. A picture of health during his life, he drank Folger’s coffee all day, every day and into the evening. He could fix or build about anything around the house, even building an addition onto their home.

When he retired from Tinker AFB as an aircraft master tool crafter after 36 years, he and Euvonne (Von) spent much of their time and passion on their Arkansas lake home until their later years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting and hikes or walks in nature. Donald passionately loved his wife, family, God, and Arkansas homeland.

Donald is survived by his son David Huddleston and his wife, Kay; two daughters Patricia Dickey and husband Kent and Donita Thomas and husband Larry; two grandsons Kyle Huddleston and wife Rachel and Joshua Dickey and fiancé, Mikayla Covalt; great grandchildren Sadee Huddleston and Konor Huddleston; sister-in-law, Betty Huddleston; brother-in-law, Charles Brown and wife Patti; and many close nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his dear wife, Euvonne Huddleston, all of his brothers and sisters including Tilman Huddleston, Lola Huddleston, Dale Huddleston, Elva Seahorn and Glen Huddleston, family friend Harold Powers, and numerous friends and close relatives.

Donald Huddleston will be missed greatly as we cherish his memory, his life, and big smile.

Pallbearers are Kyle Huddleston, Joshua Dickey, Larry Thomas, Kent Dickey, Cole Huddleston, and Chris Zumwalt.

Honorary pallbearer is Charles Brown

Viewing is from noon until 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

