Local fishing report 7-13-2022

The local fishing report for this week:

Wister: July 7. Elevation is normal, water temperature 96°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level). Largemouth bass fair jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, main lake and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around channels, main lake, points and river channel. Crappie fair on grubs and tube jigs around brush structure, channels and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

