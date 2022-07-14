LeFlore County weather 7-14-2022

Clear skies and hot temperatures again Thursday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 100 degrees with a low of 72 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:15 a.m. Sunset is 8:33 p.m.

Thursday’s high was 100, tying a record for the date set previously in 1995. The low was 70.

Average temperatures for July 14 are a high of 94 and low of 69. Records for the date were a high of 99 in 2000 and a record low of 54 in 1990.

Last year on this date, the high was 92, with a low of 74.

