Heavener Wolf Pup sign ups is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 25 at the Heavener City Hall.

Any children between the third and sixth grades and not 13 before Oct. 1 are eligible.

A parent or legal guardian must be present. A copy of a birth certificate is required and there is a $60 signup fee.

All players must be signed up by this time. If you are unable to attend, contact Dusty Alexander at (918) 839-6335 and arrangements can be made.