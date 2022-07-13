Remember when 7-13-2022

Remember when is a feature we try to run daily posting a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Today’s photograph is of the Heavener midget baseball team from around 1974. Pictured on the front row are Bruce Hanson, Joe Westfall, John Livesay, Craig Hall, do not recall, Scott Hairrell and Mark Huie. Second row: Curt Gregory, Ray Freeman David Laval, Todd Baker, Kevin McMillian, Ralph Perdue and Coach Estle Hairrell.

