LeFlore County weather 7-13-2022

Partly cloudy skies and hot again Wednesday in LeFlore County. There is a chance of scattered showers.

The high will be 98 degrees with a low of 90 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:14 a.m. with sunset at 8:34 p.m.

Tuesday’s high was 100, tying a new record high for the date, previously set in 1995 at 100 degrees. The low was 69 degrees.

Average temperatures for July 13 are a high of 93 and a low of 69. Records for the date were a high of 100 in 1995 and a low of 56 in 1987.

Last year on this date the high was 93 with a low of 71.

