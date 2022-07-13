FNB names Bosco SVP

The First National Bank has promoted Danny Bosco to Senior Vice President. His office is at the Poteau branch at 3104 North Broadway.

Bosco has been a Poteau resident for the last 19 years. He attended Carl Albert State College as a scholar before graduating in 2007.

“Danny’s commitment to excellence and his insistence on providing great customer service make him a key asset for our bank,” said Mark Caldwell, the bank’s CEO. ”He has developed into a leader for our bank and our community. We are awfully proud to be able to call him a teammate.”

He and his family attend Double Branch Baptist Church, where he serves as a deacon. Currently, he serves on the board for the LeFlore County Youth Services; the Board of Trustees for the CASC Development Foundation, along with being active in Poteau’s Kiwanis Club.

Bosco has been with FNB since 2006, where he started as a part-time teller. He graduated from the Oklahoma Bankers Association consumer lending school in 2011 and the American Bankers Association commercial lending school in 2013.

