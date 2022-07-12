Poteau still looking for interim superintendent

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – The Poteau School Board continued its search for an interim – or permanent – superintendent to replace Don Sjoberg, who is retiring at the end of the month.

In a special noon meeting on Monday, the board met for approximately two hours and 10 minutes in executive session, then adjourned without taking any action.

During the closed session, the board met with two apparent candidates for the job – Aaron Espolt, assistant superintendent at Shawnee Public Schools, and Bobbi Gilham, principal of Pansy Kidd Middle School.

During their regular month meeting later that evening, board members accepted on resignation and hired two teachers.

Scott Gregory, PKMS teacher-coach, resigned. Hired were Kody Tackett, high school science teacher, and Trevor Shankle, seventh-eighth-grade center computers-coach.

Members approved Staples to supply paper for the next school year. Staples’ bid was $14,515 for 440 cases of 8.5 x 11-inch paper. The Paper Group bid was $20,724.

Petroleum Traders won the bid to supply diesel fuel for the year, offering the current price (estimated at $4.38 a gallon) plus 0.052 percent for 20,000 gallons. Littlefield’s bid margin was 0.833.

The current food service management company, OPAA< presented the lowest bid for child nutrition services at an estimated $3.42 per meal. Breakfast and lunch prices vary, and the final prices have not yet been set by the federal government.

The board approved the year’s salary schedules and extra duty compensation schedule. Details are available by visiting the superintendent’s office.

An out-of-state trip to a match at Justin Texas was approved for the PHS wrestling team. The year’s fund raisers also were approved.

The board approved the renewal of the 2019 sublease agreement with LeFlore County Public Facilities Authority as part of accessing bond revenue needed for the construction of new buildings, approved updates to the different sites’ student handbooks and declared outdated computers and monitors as surplus.

