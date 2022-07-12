LeFlore County weather 7-12-2022

Another day of mostly clear skies and hot Tuesday in the LeFlore County weather forecast. A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The high is forecast to be 99 degrees, with a low of 72 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:14 a.m. with sunset at 8:34 p.m.

Monday’s high was 101, setting a new record high for the date, previously set in 1995 at 100 degrees. The low was 71 degrees.

Average temperatures for July 12 are a high of 943 and a low of 69. Records for the date were a high of 100 in 1995 and a low of 62 in 199.

Last year on this date the high was 86 with a low of 65.

