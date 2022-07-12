Heavener Board hires teacher, paraprofessional

By CRAIG HALL

The Heavener School Board hired Regina Smith as a temporary teacher with the LeFlore County Special Education Cooperative and Alyssa Saulsberry as a temporary paraprofessional during Monday’s regular board meeting.

Present were Ralph Perdue Jr., Danny Yandell, Michael White and Tim Davis. Dylan Roberts was absent.

After a short executive session, the two were hired by the board for the upcoming school year, which starts Aug. 11.

Earlier, in the principals’ report, Middle School Principal Jeremy Dyer said his staff is continuing to work on the class schedules and organizing students.

Superintendent Ed Wilson said there were several staff members categorized as low income earners under $25,000 per year. He would like to give those staff members a stipend of $1,200 for the coming year. The board members seemed in favor of the move and will take it up in the next board meeting Aug. 9. Also, Susan Tolbert, who recently retired, is interested in returning as an elementary councilor.

Followin the approval of all the consent agenda items, the Board approved appointments of the following school district positions:

Ed Wilson—purchasing agent, hearing officer for vocational programs, complaints, federal programs, title IX, American Disabilities Act, technical assistance documents, Federal/state program director, e-rate program and person to receive commodities; Connie Shockley: Director of finance, treasurer, activity fund co-custodian, Federal/state program claims, purchasing agent, minutes clerk, 403(B) annuity regulations coordinator; Julie Warren: Encumbrance clerk, receiving agent; Cindy Lumen: activity fund co-custodian; Tonya Cheek: Activity fund co-custodian; Joe Heavener: OSHA risk manager; and Melissa Hamner: Child nutrition director.

The Board also approved the following transfers with the activity fund sub-accounts: Freshmen account to sophomore account: $1,665.60; sophomore account to junior account $2,544.06; junior account to senior account $4,372.41; senior account to freshmen account $2,836.89.

The faculty and staff dress code were approved. They are the same as last school year.

The Board also approved the certified bachelors and certified masters salary schedule for the upcoming school year. The figures are based on the state schedule.

The support salary was also implemented in the same amount as last year along with the extra duty schedule, which is mostly the same aside from the wrestling program which is expected to be added this year.

The OKTLE, McREAL and SEES contract for certified and support personnel evaluation tools for 2022-2023 were also approved along with a contract with career and technology education programs on ag ed-2, business and information tech ed, family and consumer science and science technology engineering and math.

A contract with Save the Children Head Start Program for this school year was also approved, along with a resolution to adopt the FEMA Natural Hazard Mitigation Play, which will allow the school to collect FEMA funds.

A contract with Providence Working Canine was tabled because the school is waiting to see how this would work in conjunction with the new school safety program.

The one resignation was elementary music instructor Kim Ward, who is returning to the Fort Smith school district.

If you enjoy reading the whole story for free, please support the Ledger with a subscription.