Clear skies and warmer temperatures Monday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 99 degrees with a low of 69 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:13 a.m. with sunset at 8:34 p.m.

Sunday’s high was 95 with a low of 67.

Average temperatures for July 11 are a high of 93 and a low of 69. Records for the date were a high of 100 in 1995 and a low of 65 in 1996.

Last year on this date the high was 95 with a low of 65.

