Commissioners vote to keep road open

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County Commissioners issued an outdoor burn ban for the county Monday morning.

Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum said the county met conditions needed for the ban, and noted there had been 22 fires in the previous six days aided by recent dry, extremely hot weather.

The decision officially bans most outdoor burning, effective immediately, and must be reconsidered and possibly renewed on a weekly basis.

Outdoor grilling is still allowed, but should be done with caution, making sure there is no flammable material near the cooker.

Commissioners held a public hearing about a proposal to close the Buck Creek cut through road, which divides property owned by the Pierce family. Later, during their regular meeting, they voted to keep the road open.

The family wanted to have the road closed, saying it was a safety hazard and not an official county road.

Several area residents attended and said they wanted the road kept open because it is used regularly by families and large vehicles, and has been maintained by the county for years.

Commissioner Cody Covey, in whose district the road lies, said the road has been maintained.

by the county for at least 60 years. Commissioner Chairman Craig Olive said, “If it’s maintained by the county, it’s a county road

Commissioners also approved the 2022-23 Emergency Management Operations Plan. The plan must be approved by the county’s various school districts and other governmental entities in order for the area to be eligible for federal disaster aid.

The board approved a negative adjustment of $10,341 for Robinson Construction on the Conser Road project. The adjustment corrects a previous over-estimated by the contractor.

Commissioners approved an engagement letter with Wells, Wann and Co. to prepare county budgets; renewed a contract with Western Plains Youth and Family Services for juvenile detention services; and reviewed the official certificate of votes cast in the June 28 primary elections.

The board also changed the county treasurer’s receiving officer from Karen Nolen to Lacrisha Southerland and requisitioning officer from Sherrie Smith to Kellie Christenberry.

Earlier, elected officers met as the county Budget Board. They denied a proposal from the Assessor’s Officer to raise the per diem travel allowance from $35 to $40 and approved the month’s sales tax appropriations.

