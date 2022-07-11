Burn ban issued for LeFlore County

The LeFlore County commissioners ordered a burn ban during their weekly meeting Monday.

According to the resolution, extreme fire danger exists in LeFlore County and has been verified by a documented concurrence of the majority of the county’s municipal and rural fire chiefs.

By virtue of the resolution, it is unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands, or to build a campfire or bonfire, or burn trash or other material that may cause a forest grass, range, crop or other wildlands fire.

Burn ban exceptions, guidelines and precautionary measures to be taken, can be found in the supplemental version of the “LeFlore County burn ban guidelines” which is available to the public by contacting LeFlore County Emergency Management or the LeFlore County clerk’s office.

Enforcement of the resolution may be carried out by any law enforcement officer of the state. Any person convicted of violating the resolution shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be subject to a fine of not more than $500, to imprisonment for not more than one year, or to both such find and imprisonment.

The resolution is effective immediately for a period not to exceed seven days from the date of passage. If extreme fire danger conditions persist, subsequent resolutions may be passed.

