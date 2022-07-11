Agendas for Poteau School Board meetings 7-11-2022

The Poteau School Board will hold a special board meeting at noon and the regular board meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the Bert Corr Administration Building at 100 Mockingbird lane in Poteau.

INVOCATION. CALL MEETING TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL.

III. RECOGNITION OF GUESTS.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Proposed Executive Session to discuss to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table consideration on personnel for the 2022-2023 school year; to accept or not accept personnel resignations so the board can return to Open Session and vote to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table employment on personnel listed and accept or not accept resignations for positions listed (25 O.S., Section 307 (B) (1) and (7).

Vote to convene into Executive Session.

Discuss the following resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda.

Discuss the employment of an Interim Superintendent/Superintendent.

Acknowledge the board has returned from Executive Session to

Open Session.

Executive Session Compliance Statement by Board President.

Vote to approve any resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda.

VII. Vote to approve the employment of an Interim

Superintendent/Superintendent.

VIV. ADJOURN.

Agenda for regular meeting:

CALL TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL OF MEMBERS.

RECOGNITION OF GUESTS.

COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE PRICE QUOTES FOR PAPER FOR POTEAU PUBLIC SCHOOLS. Information – – Bids for paper have been received and recorded. A recommendation will be made in the meeting.

Recommendation – – The board vote to approve the recommended paper bid for the 2022-2023 school year.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE

PRICE QUOTES FOR DIESEL FOR THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR. Information – – Bids for diesel fuel have been received and recorded. A recommendation will be made in the meeting.

Recommendation – – The board approve the recommended diesel bid for the 2022-2023 school year.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE CONTRACTS FOR SERVICE FOR 2022-2023

Information – – The following contracts for Service and Inter-Agency Agreements are needed for the 2022-2023 school year:

Save The Children- Pre-Kindergarten Services

Recommendation – – The board approve the Contracts for the 2022-2023 School year.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE AUTHORIZATION FOR POTEAU SCHOOL PROGRAMS.

Information – – The board needs to approve selected staff as Purchasing Agents for all Funds, all Federal Programs and all State Programs. Recommendation – – The board vote to approve Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg or Assistant Superintendent Diane Tillery and Vallerie Martin as Purchasing Agents for Poteau Independent School District and as Authorized Representatives for all Funds, including Child Nutrition Fund, Bond Fund, Building Fund, Co-op Fund, Activity Fund, and all Federal Programs including E-Rate, all State Programs, and all other school programs and activities not listed for the 2022-2023 school year.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE ACTIVITY FUND RAISER/S FOR THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR. Information – – By law all Activity Fund Raisers are to be approved by the board of education. Poteau School District Fund Raiser/s for the 2022-2023 school year will be presented.

Recommendation – – The board vote to approve the Poteau School District Fund Raiser/s for the 2022-2023 school year.

Item – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE AN

OUT OF STATE ACTIVITY TRIP.

Information – The PHS Wrestling Team is requesting permission to attend a

Wrestling tournament at Northwest High School in Justin Texas,

July 28th-July 30th.

Recommendation – The Board approve the PHS Wrestling Team request.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE SALARY SCHEDULES FOR 2022-2023.

Information – – Salary Schedules for the 2022-2023 school year will be presented for board approval. Recommendation – – – The board approve the Salary Schedules for 2022-2023. Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE EXTRA DUTY COMPENSATION SCHEDULE FOR 2022-2023.

Information – –The Extra Duty Compensation Schedule is reviewed and approved on an annual basis.

Recommendation – -The board approve the Extra Duty Compensation Schedule for the 2022-2023 school year.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE LOWEST RESPONSIBLE BID FOR THE DISTRICT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT.

Information – – Our Food Service Management Company (OPAA) has presented the lowest responsible bid to provide child nutrition services for the 2022-2023 school year.

Recommendation – – The board approve the food service management bid.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE SURPLUS ITEMS.

Information – – Several items at the sites are unusable and have been submitted to be declared surplus.

Recommendation – – The board approve the items for surplus. Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE BOARD POLICIES AND SITE HANDBOOKS.

Information :

1.) Site Student Handbook changes

Recommendation – –The board discuss and approve Board Policy and Student Handbooks.

Item – – BOARD TO CONSIDER AND TAKE ACTION ON A MOTION APPROVING THE RENEWAL OF THE SUBLEASE AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 1, 2019 BETWEEN THE DISTRICT AND LEFLORE COUNTY PUBLIC FACILITIES AUTHORITY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2023 AS REQUIRED UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF THE AGREEMENT.

Information – –Oklahoma law requires that a school district take affirmative action each year for a lease agreement to be renewed. The district entered into a sublease agreement on April 1, 2019 with the County Public Facilities Authority as part of accessing bond revenue needed for construction of the new buildings.

Recommendation – –The board approve the renewal of the sublease agreement

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE UPDATES TO THE CAPITAL

IMPROVEMENT PLAN.

Information – – Public input has helped define the current Capital Improvement

Plan. The Plan reflects discussions from the June Board meeting.

Recommendation – The Board take action on the updates as needed.

NEW BUSINESS

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

Construction Projects

EXECUTIVE SESSION.

Proposed Executive Session to: (1.) Discuss, employ, re-employ/not employ, or table consideration on personnel for the 2022-2023 school year, to accept or not accept personnel resignation/s, and discuss the purchase of real estate set out below so the board can return to Open Session and vote to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table employment on personnel listed and accept or not accept resignation/s for positions listed. (25 O.S., Section 307) (B) (1) (7) and B(3).

VOTE TO CONVENE INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION. Discuss the resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda.



Scott Gregory – PKMS – Teacher/Coach

Discuss the employment of the following:

Kody Tackett – PHS Science Teacher

Trevor Shankle – SEC Computers/Coach

Discuss the purchase of real estate

Discuss the employment of an Interim

Superintendent/Superintendent.

VOTE TO ACKNOWLEDGE THE BOARD HAS RETURNED FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION TO OPEN SESSION.

Executive Session Compliance Statement by Board President.

VOTE TO APPROVE THE RESIGNATION(S) OF EMPLOYEES(S) AND ANY RESIGNATIONS SUBMITTED SINCE THE POSTING OF THE AGENDA.

Scott Gregory – PKMS Teacher/Coach

VOTE TO APPROVE THE EMPLOYMENT OF THE FOLLOWING:

Kody Tackett – PHS Science Teacher

Trevor Shankle – SEC Computers/Coach

VOTE TO APPROVE THE EMPLOYMENT OF AN INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT/SUPERINTENDENT

VOTE TO APPROVE THE PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE.