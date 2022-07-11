Agenda for Heavener School Board 7-11-2022

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street in Heavener.

Here is the agenda:

Opening flag salute. Call meeting to order and record members present. Principals’ report: Keli Cartwright, Jeremy Dyer and Grant Ralls. Superintendent’s report: Ed Wilson. Consent agenda. Approve or disapprove appointments of the following school district positions for 2022-2023: Ed Wilson—purchasing agent, hearing officer for vocational programs, complaints, federal programs, title IX, American Disabilities Act, technical assistance documents, Federal/state program director, e-rate program and person to receive commodities;

Connie Shockley: Director of finance, treasurer, activity fund co-custodian, Federal/state program claims, purchasing agent, minutes clerk, 403(B) annuity regulations coordinator.

Julie Warren: Encumbrance clerk, receiving agent.

Cindy Lumen: activity fund co-custodian.

Tonya Cheek: Activity fund co-custodian

Joe Heavener: OSHA risk manager.

Melissa Hamner: Child nutrition director