Agenda for Heavener School Board 7-11-2022

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street in Heavener.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Opening flag salute.
  3. Call meeting to order and record members present.
  4. Principals’ report: Keli Cartwright, Jeremy Dyer and Grant Ralls.
  5. Superintendent’s report: Ed Wilson.
  6. Consent agenda.
  7. Approve or disapprove appointments of the following school district positions for 2022-2023: Ed Wilson—purchasing agent, hearing officer for vocational programs, complaints, federal programs, title IX, American Disabilities Act, technical assistance documents, Federal/state program director, e-rate program and person to receive commodities;

Connie Shockley: Director of finance, treasurer, activity fund co-custodian, Federal/state program claims, purchasing agent, minutes clerk, 403(B) annuity regulations coordinator.

Julie Warren: Encumbrance clerk, receiving agent.

Cindy Lumen: activity fund co-custodian.

Tonya Cheek: Activity fund co-custodian

Joe Heavener: OSHA risk manager.

Melissa Hamner: Child nutrition director

  1. Approve or disapprove transfers within activity fund sub-accounts: Freshmen account to sophomore account: $1,665.60; sophomore account to junior account $2,544.06; junior account to senior account $4,372.41; senior account to freshmen account $2,836.89.
  2. Approve or disapprove faculty and staff dress code for 2022-2023.
  3. Approve or disapprove certified bachelors and certified masters salary schedules for 2022-2023.
  4. Approve or disapprove support salary schedules for 2022-2023.
  5. Approve or disapprove extra duty schedules for 2022-2023.
  6. Approve or disapprove OKTLE, McREAL and SEES contract for certified and support personnel evaluation tools for 2022-2023.
  7. Approve or disapprove contract for career and technology education programs for 2022-2023: (Ag ed-2, business and information tech ed, family and consumer sciences, science technology engineering and math).
  8. Approve or disapprove contract with save the children (SCUS) head start program for 2022-2023.
  9. Approve or disapprove resolution to adopt the FEMA natural hazard mitigation plan.
  10. Approve or disapprove contract with Providence Working Canine for random safety sweeps with the district for 2022-2023.
  11. Approve or disapprove resignations as received by superintendent.
  12. Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of temporary paraprofessional and temporary teacher for LeFlore County Special Education Cooperative for 2022-2023: OS 307 (B)(1).
  13. Vote to convene in executive session.
  14. Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
  15. Approve or disapprove employment of temporary paraprofessional and temporary teacher for the LeFlore County special education cooperative for 2022-2023.
  16. New business.
  17. Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
