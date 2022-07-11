| logout
Agenda for Heavener School Board 7-11-2022
The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street in Heavener.
Here is the agenda:
- Opening flag salute.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Principals’ report: Keli Cartwright, Jeremy Dyer and Grant Ralls.
- Superintendent’s report: Ed Wilson.
- Consent agenda.
- Approve or disapprove appointments of the following school district positions for 2022-2023: Ed Wilson—purchasing agent, hearing officer for vocational programs, complaints, federal programs, title IX, American Disabilities Act, technical assistance documents, Federal/state program director, e-rate program and person to receive commodities;
Connie Shockley: Director of finance, treasurer, activity fund co-custodian, Federal/state program claims, purchasing agent, minutes clerk, 403(B) annuity regulations coordinator.
Julie Warren: Encumbrance clerk, receiving agent.
Cindy Lumen: activity fund co-custodian.
Tonya Cheek: Activity fund co-custodian
Joe Heavener: OSHA risk manager.
Melissa Hamner: Child nutrition director
- Approve or disapprove transfers within activity fund sub-accounts: Freshmen account to sophomore account: $1,665.60; sophomore account to junior account $2,544.06; junior account to senior account $4,372.41; senior account to freshmen account $2,836.89.
- Approve or disapprove faculty and staff dress code for 2022-2023.
- Approve or disapprove certified bachelors and certified masters salary schedules for 2022-2023.
- Approve or disapprove support salary schedules for 2022-2023.
- Approve or disapprove extra duty schedules for 2022-2023.
- Approve or disapprove OKTLE, McREAL and SEES contract for certified and support personnel evaluation tools for 2022-2023.
- Approve or disapprove contract for career and technology education programs for 2022-2023: (Ag ed-2, business and information tech ed, family and consumer sciences, science technology engineering and math).
- Approve or disapprove contract with save the children (SCUS) head start program for 2022-2023.
- Approve or disapprove resolution to adopt the FEMA natural hazard mitigation plan.
- Approve or disapprove contract with Providence Working Canine for random safety sweeps with the district for 2022-2023.
- Approve or disapprove resignations as received by superintendent.
- Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of temporary paraprofessional and temporary teacher for LeFlore County Special Education Cooperative for 2022-2023: OS 307 (B)(1).
- Vote to convene in executive session.
- Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
- Approve or disapprove employment of temporary paraprofessional and temporary teacher for the LeFlore County special education cooperative for 2022-2023.
- New business.
- Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.