Softball photo gallery By Craig Hall | July 10, 2022 | 0 Heavener Superintendent Ed Wilson hands the 2015 fast pitch district championship plaque to Jodie Hill and Jacee (Manley) Grubbs. Heavener girls are shown after winning the 2017 slow pitch softball LCT Posted in Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Should there be hearings about the Jan. 6 insurrection? June 15, 2022 | 1 Comment » Please notice May 11, 2022 | No Comments » Do you plan to take a vacation this summer? May 2, 2022 | No Comments » Which team wins the 2022 baseball LCT April 8, 2022 | No Comments » Changes to heavenerledger.com April 5, 2022 | No Comments »